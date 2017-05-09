Montessori Signs Deal on New Location

MRM hopes to make the old Cobb School building their home for the 2018-19 school year

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth’s Many Rivers Montessori School has announced it has signed a purchase agreement for a new location after dealing with space issues in their current location at 916 East 3rd Street.

MRM signed a purchase agreement to buy the Cobb School building off of Woodland Avenue at 110 West Redwing Street, according to Head of School, Mark Niedermier.

Officials are excited for the opportunity to expand enrollment with the larger facility. The Cobb building will provide 43,000 square feet of space and is located near local amenities such as the Woodland Recreation Center and Hartley Nature Center.

The purchase is currently contingent on a special-use permit from the City of Duluth and bank financing. Upon closing on this deal, MRM would anticipate moving for the 2018-19 school year after renovations would be completed.