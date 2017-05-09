National Tourism Rally in Duluth

Tourism is a Leading Contributor that Helped Shape Duluth's Economy.

It’s National Tourism Week and of course the tourism industry stands out in Duluth. Some say, it’s thanks in part to one man, whose efforts were celebrated at a rally today.

Tourism in Duluth all started with Grandmas Marathon and ever since, events like Blues Fest, the air show and much more has helped shaped Duluth. At today’s National Travel and Tourism Rally in Duluth a lot of people were thanking a man named Dan Russell. They say he’s a big reason why 6.7 million visitors come here each year. The visitors grow our economy by nearly a billion dollars, which has made Duluth and Canal Park what it is today.

“Steel mills were moving out, stores were shutting down. The moral was lousy. You look at Duluth today with people feeling so good about our community. The fact is it used be people saying, hey why are you moving to Duluth and now people are asking, how can I get up there?” explained Dan Russell the Executive Director of the DECC.

Russell spent 38 years leading the growth in Duluth tourism and today many who worked alongside him celebrated his retirement through smiles and laughs.

Russell sees a lot of potential for Lincoln Park and says in just a few years, it may also be transformed into a tourism hub.