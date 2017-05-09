Nettleton Back on Market

Deal Fell Through to Turn Old School Into Senior Housing

DULUTH, Minn.-The sale of the vacant Nettleton Elementary has fallen through once again.

Duluth Schools were hoping United Properties would follow through on buying it and turning it into senior housing.

District officials are telling us now, that they are putting it back on the market as they hope for another buyer.

Around 60 units would have gone into the space in Duluth Central Hillside Neighborhood.

In a previous agreement, there were also plans to turn the building to market-rate housing. That also went by the wayside after a deal couldn’t be reached.