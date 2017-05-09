New Housing Opportunities Coming to Cloquet

CLOQUET, Minn.-Cloquet is expecting to add some additional housing to their community over the next year.

City officials told us today there are plans in the works to add 12 single-level homes along the Cloquet golf course, which would be for middle-income families.

“It’s a great opportunity… we’re adding these units which we think are going to create move-up, move-down, types of housing opportunities,” said Holly Hansen, community development director.

There’s also a 35-unit facility coming in near the 900-block of 14th Street there. That will be for lower-income residents.