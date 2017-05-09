Prosecutors Charged Man with Breaking into Wisconsin Capitol

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – Prosecutors have charged a Beloit man with breaking into the state Capitol.

Twenty-seven-year-old Zachary Bigelow was charged Tuesday with criminal damage to property and entry into a locked building.

According to a criminal complaint, police discovered a broken window in the first-floor of the Capitol bathroom and blood throughout the building Saturday morning. They found another broken window on the fifth floor and more blood.

Surveillance video showed a man getting into a white sedan. Police used the license plate to locate Bigelow at his home Sunday. Bigelow said he had been at a Madison casino Friday night into Saturday morning, went into downtown Madison for more drinks, entered the Capitol and scaled the building.

Online court records didn’t list the case or defense attorney Tuesday morning.