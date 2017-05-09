SOAR Career Solutions Recognizes Hired Clients at Celebration

The non-profit has helped employ 11,000 people since it started in 1980

DULUTH, Minn. – SOAR Career Solutions recognized the hard work of its newly hired clients.

The Duluth-based career planning center held its 2nd Annual Reach Hire! Celebration & Fundraiser Tuesday night at Zeitgeist. SOAR has been in the community since 1980 and has helped more than 11,000 individuals gain employment.

The non–profit organization works with people of all backgrounds to help advance career development and offer the tools needed to find a job that suits their skills.

“Finding a job is a full-time job,” said Emily Edison, executive director at SOAR. “We just wanted to look at it, celebrate it, and honor those folk who worked that hard.”

SOAR also presented its annual 9 to 5 Award to one of its past clients, who overcame significant barriers to obtain employment and has kept that job for more than a year.