University of Wisconsin-Superior Hosts Sexual Assault Awareness Discussion

UWS speak out against sexual assault

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – While Sexual Assault Awareness Month is in April, folks over at the University of Wisconsin-Superior are continuing the conversation, and bringing more awareness to the issue.

UWS was the host for the “Speak Out Superior: Changing the Culture and Engaging New Voices. Trained advocates were on hand to talk with the community about ways to prevent sexual assault, and teach bystander intervention techniques.

“Engaging new voices, and changing the culture. We don’t want to hear excuses about how it’s just locker room talk anymore,” Center Against Domestic Abuse’s Sexual Assault Program Manager, Amber Popplewell said. “We truly want to look forward to a future that doesn’t have the staggering it does.”

According to the latest information from the Wisconsin Coalition Against Sexual Assault, roughly 5,000 sexual assaults are reported to law enforcement in Wisconsin alone.