Vandals Damage Hibbing Fire Trailer

Trailer is Used to Teach Area Kids Fire Safety

HIBBING, Minn. – Hibbing’s Fire Department is having trouble spreading its message of fire safety to area kids.

Last winter someone broke into the fire department’s safety trailer, causing damage to the interior and exterior, and stole equipment used in fire safety presentations.

Hibbing’s Fire Marshal says getting the trailer up and running again will cost between $3,000–5,000, but it’s money which needs to be spent.

“That’s our biggest concern, getting the trailer back up and running,” said Bryan Fagerstrom, Hibbing’s Fire Marshal. “As it sits right now, we’re not able to use the trailer until these repairs are made.”

Fagerstrom would like to get the trailer fixed in time for Hibbing’s annual Safety Town event in June.