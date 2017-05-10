Arson Ruled as Cause of Lincoln Park Fire

$5.000 Reward Being Offered

DULUTH, Minn.-A Monday fire at 2008 W. Fourth Street has been ruled an arson by the Duluth Fire Department.

According to the department, the blaze began at the rear of the structure, which caused additional damage to the house next to it.

The fire continues to be investigated by the Duluth police and fire departments. If you have any information on the case, call the arson tip line at (800) 723-2020.

A $5,000 reward is being offered to those that can help find suspects connected to the case.