City Council Approves More Waterfront Re-Zoning

Agreement Also Includes Possibility of Expanding Lakewalk

DULUTH, Minn. – Soon, a walk along the Lakewalk may entirely be along the lake.

On Monday, Duluth’s city council unanimously approved re–zoning for the 2200 block of Water Street.

As part of the re–zoning, the city hopes for an easement with the property owner, Duluth-based Titanium Partners, to extend the Lakewalk through Beacon Point and the Ledges townhomes.

Duluth City Council President Joel Sipress is confident an agreement is possible.

“Right now the city administration is in negotiations with the property owner, who has bought up the properties down there about obtaining an easement for the city so we have in place all the property and all the access we need,” said Sipress.

Sipress added construction of a new bike trail along Water Street starts this summer.