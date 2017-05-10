Developer Has Big Plans For Former Bagley’s Building

Developer Kevin Kuklis Grew Up In Hermantown, Lives In Texas

DULUTH, Minn. – A new developer in town has big plans for the former Bagley’s building on the 300 block of West Superior Street.

Kevin Kuklis, 40, is a Hermantown native who lives in Texas these days, but has a strong passion for downtown Duluth.

Kuklis told FOX 21’s Dan Hanger he’s working on the top floor of the building right now, which will become a collaborative work space with the highest of internet speeds for the non-traditional working professional.

“There’s a huge workforce selection that is an independent journalist, they’re graphic designers — they’re a web developer. They don’t need a traditional office. They don’t want to sign a five-year lease to be tied up,” Kuklis said.

As for the main level of the building, Kuklis has a working plan for a coffee shop, fast-casual dining, happy hour and even live jazz at night.

However, Kuklis stresses the options for the property are wide open at this time.