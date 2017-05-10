Dick Beardsley Speaks with Middle Schoolers

Grandma's Marathon Champion Hopes to Inspire Kids to Live Healthy Lifestyles

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Grandma’s Marathon champion Dick Beardsley spoke with students at Superior Middle School.

Beardsley talked about his past, including his athletic achievements and his addiction to narcotic pain killers.

He and fellow speaker, Minnesota runner Emma Lee, hope to inspire kids to live healthy lifestyles free of drugs and with positive eating habits.

“Maybe they’ll think back to what I said, what Emma said, and maybe something that we said will change their life, or a friends life, or a spouse’s life, whatever, for the best,” said Beardsley.

The speakers will appear Thursday morning at Ordean East Middle School in Duluth.