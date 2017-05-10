A & Dubs Is Back Open For The Season

DULUTH, Minn. – A popular Lincoln Park drive-in is back open for the season.

A & Dubs was packed all day Wednesday with cars lining up outside for burgers, fries and of course the cold root beer.

The restaurant has been a staple in Duluth for more than 50 years.

The owner says it’s the fresh ingredients and homemade sauces that keep his loyal customers coming back every year.

“We’re still here. We’ve got customers that come from Esko, Cloquet, Hermantown, Superior – even Two Harbors,” said Syl Hantz, owner of A & Dubs.

A & Dubs is open Monday through Saturday.