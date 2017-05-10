A & Dubs Drive-In Open for the Season

Cars lined up Wednesday at the West End staple to place orders for burgers, fries, and ice cold root beer

DULUTH, Minn. – A & Dubs is back open for the season!

The popular West Duluth drive-in was packed all day with cars lining up outside for an order of burgers and fries.

“They’re happy we’re open,” one employee said. “They’re ready for our root beer.”

The seasonal restaurant has been a staple in the west end for more than 50 years.

Syl Hantz, who has owned A & Dubs since 1982, tells us it’s the fresh ingredients and homemade sauces that keep his loyal customers coming back every year.

“We’re still here,” Hantz joked. “We’ve got customers that come from Esko, Cloquet, Hermantown, Superior, even Two Harbors. If they make a trip in, we’re a stop.”

The best seller at A & Dubs is always the Powerhouse Platter, which comes with a double cheeseburger, fries and a medium root beer.

A & Dubs is open Monday to Saturday through Labor Day weekend.