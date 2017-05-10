Duluth Car is a Finalist in National TV Contest

Michael Janousek's Modified 1988 Mazda is in Discovery Channel's Motor Mayhem

DULUTH, Minn. – A Duluth man had his car selected to be a finalist in a Discovery Channel Contest.

Duluth’s own Michael Janousek bought a 1988 Mazda from his dad about 17 years ago. Now, the car he has worked hard to modify and make his own could win a national competition.

Michael’s car is one of sixteen finalists in the Motor Mayhem contest on Discovery Channel’s show “Street Outlaws.” Each week, his car will go up against another finalist to see which can get more fan votes.

If Michael wins, he has a whole other contest in mind.

“I hope that I could go head to head with whoever raced against me or was voted against me in an actual grudge race,” says Janousek. “Instead of just put it to the voters to pick which car they think is the best on picture, let’s see which one does the best on the street.”

Anyone can vote for Michael’s Mazda on the Discovery Channel’s Motor Mayhem page. You can follow the link here.