Duluth’s Top Cop, Fireman Honored

Prestigious Awards are Picked by Fellow Officers

DULUTH, Minn. – The Kiwanis Club helped honor the city’s Police Officer and Firefighter of the Year Wednesday.

Joseph DeJesus was Police Officer of the Year, while Damon Laurion was Firefighter of the year.

Both told FOX 21 they were humbled by the honors, because the awards were picked by their peers.

“It means a lot,” said DeJesus. “Words can’t express how grateful I am.”

Laurion expressed a similar sentiment

“We’ve got a lot of great firefighters in the department and it’s very humbling to have been recognized for this,” he said.

Winners are judged by values, work and dedication to their respective department.