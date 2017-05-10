Governor Walker Declares State of Emergency as Wildfire Conditions are Elevated

MADISON, Wis. – Governor Scott Walker signed in Executive Order #242 today, declaring a State of Emergency in response to elevated wildfire conditions throughout the state.

Due to dry conditions and high winds, Wisconsin has been experiencing above average fire occurrences, leading to a statewide wildfire threat.

Walker stated this was a precautionary measure to “ensure everyone at the state is prepared to quickly and effectively respond to a potential wildfire situation.”