High Fire Danger In Place Prompts The DNR To A Car Fire

Car Goes Up In Flames Near Wooded Area

DULUTH, Minn. – A car was engulfed in flames this morning around 10 a.m. Officials say the engine was likely the cause for the blaze.

The car was parked at Kev’s Auto Sales off of Rice Lake Road. No one was inside the vehicle at the time and no one was injured. It was burning for around 15 minutes and was put out within 5 minutes upon arrival of the fire crews.

Four Fire Departments and the DNR arrived and responded as the main concern was the weather and the high fire danger in place.

“It’s very windy out and this point in time of the day and the humidity level is low. We have what’s called a box arm system in St. Louis County and we all strive to work together. That’s why there were four departments here and the DNR to contain this before it turned into something bad that the community would not want.” explained the Chief of Lakewood Fire Department Kurt Rogers.

Northern Minnesota is in a high fire danger, where fires can start easily and spread at a rapid rate. With the winds 10-15mph out of the west and a wooded area only a few feet away from the burning car, it was a crucial to respond quickly officials explained.