Homegrown Photos on Display at Red Herring Lounge

Disposable Cameras Took Candid Pictures of Music Festival

DULUTH, Minn. – A photo display celebrating the Homegrown Music Festival is now being show in Duluth.

During Homegrown this year, the Duluth Art Institute gave thirty disposable cameras to festival-goers. Now, the photos taken with those cameras are hanging from the ceiling at the Red Herring Lounge, so the photographers, and everyone else, can look back on the festival fun.

“The experience of having your hand involved in something and being able to make it yourself changes the way you look at things, and I think having to wait a little bit also gives people some excitement around things,” says Anne Dugan, Director of the Duluth Art Institute.

The photo display will be shown through the end of May.