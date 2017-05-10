Human Remains Discovered in Pine County During Search for Sandstone Man

May be those of a man missing for 2 years

PINE COUNTY, Minn. – Human remains have been discovered after a search for a missing man, according to the Pine County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities indicate that on May 6, members of the search group United Legacy were conducting a search in the region for a man that has been missing since March 3, 2015. Kenneth “Scott” Kleppen, who went missing just after losing his job at the age of 22. All he left behind was a note to his parents about finding happiness.

His vehicle was found on March 5, 2015 at Robinson Park in Pine County. The search has been on-going ever since.

The search group reported the findings to authorities, after discovering them in a remote area. Deputies were able to confirm the bones discovered are human and the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension was called in to assist at the scene.

United Legacy and Kleppen’s family believe the bones belong to Scott. According to the family’s Facebook page, they are arranging a memorial service.

The Pine County Sheriff’s Office is currently waiting for a positive identification from the Midwest Medical Examiner to confirm the remains are that of Kleppen. No other information has been released and no foul play is suspected at this time.