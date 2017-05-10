Hundreds of Northland Students Bike to School

National Bike to School Day Celebrated With More Than 300 Students Participating at Congdon Park Elementary

DULUTH, Minn. – Over 300 students from Duluth’s Congdon Park Elementary School woke up Wednesday morning, grabbed their backpacks and strapped on their bike helmets, all to celebrate National Bike to School Day.

Each year, parents at local schools along with teachers and staff plan events to recognize the true meaning of getting to school on a bicycle.

Organizers at Congdon Park Elementary say it’s important to promote safe routes to school and encourage kids and families to spend time together.

This year, the school saw double the amount of students and parents biking to class compared to last year.

“When one of my twins first learned to bike she told me, Mom, I can’t believe this, it feels like flying! Every kid should get to have that experience,” said Michelle Pierson, Event Coordinator.

Students were rewarded for biking and walking to school. Stickers, high fives and bookmarks were handed out before class started.

“I love biking because it’s just outside and my family loves getting outside. We like to go mountain biking out in Hartley Nature Center,” said Lucy, 3rd grade student at Congdon.