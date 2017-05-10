Local Brewery Marks Anniversary with Annual Celebration

Bent Paddle Brewing Co. Celebrates 4th Annual Festiversary

DULUTH, Minn. – Celebrations will be underway this weekend as a local brewery marks its anniversary.

Bent Paddle Brewing Co. is hosting the 4th Annual Festiversary on Saturday, May 13 from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

This outdoor brewery festival celebrates the brewery’s 4th anniversary with live music, family activities, food trucks and plenty of Bent Paddle beer.

The event will take place on the streets and adjoining parking lots of the brewery located at 1912 West Michigan Street in Duluth.

The $15 gate admission includes a commemorative Festiversary pint glass (while supplies last) with one complimentary 16 oz. beer fill for those presenting a valid 21+ ID.

Tickets are $10 for designated drivers, $5 for those under 21, and children 12 and under are free.

For more information, head to bentpaddlebrewing.com.