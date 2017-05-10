Northland Takes Part in Largest Single-Day Food Drive in the Nation This Weekend

DULUTH, Minn. —

This weekend the Northland will take part in the largest single-day food drive in the country.

On Saturday, residents are encouraged to fill one or more bags with non-perishable food, and put it out by their mailbox by nine in the morning.

The food will be distributed to all the food shelves in the area, from Duluth to Superior to Two Harbors.

Last year, the “Stamp Out Hunger Letter-Carrier Food Drive” brought in more than 135,000 pounds of food – just at the Chum Food shelf in Duluth.

Scott van Daele, the Director of Distributive Services at Chum, says this food drive is very important for this time of year, as the summer approaches and donations are less common.

“Our numbers increase during the summer because kids aren’t getting that government-subsidized free and reduced lunch program,” van Daele said. “They’re at home and have nothing to eat.”

To kick off the food drive, SuperOne stores donated seven thousand pounds of food and a check for $6,000.