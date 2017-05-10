Sen. Klobuchar Helps Minnesota Man Who IRS Falsely Declared ‘Dead’ for 29 Years

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (AP) – A U.S. Senator from Minnesota has helped a man rectify his struggle with the IRS, which declared him dead for nearly 30 years.

FOX 9 reports that Senator Amy Klobuchar managed to reverse the false declaration and Adam Ronning is now recognized as being alive by government standards.

The false declaration initially was made when Ronning was four years old. As an adult, he always paid his taxes, but either only got half of his return or none at all since 2009.

Ronning said the case was “insulting,” “shocking,” and “frustrating.” Klobuchar called the circumstance “an absurd situation.”

Ronning says the government owes him approximately $20,000 in tax returns. he says any money earned back will go toward supporting his family.

A spokeswoman for Klobuchar says such cases are rare.