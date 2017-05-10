Shimmy Mobs Planned for Duluth

Belly Dance Events Raise Awarness for Sexual Assault Victims

DULUTH, Minn. – Saturday is the 6th annual World Belly Dance Day. Duluth will celebrate with a series of Shimmy Mobs for the 2nd year in a row.

A Shimmy Mob is similar to a Flash Mob with belly dancers. They’re dancing to raise awareness for sexual assault prevention.

Organizers say Shimmy Mobs are a fun way to handle a serious topic.

“It’s a really fun way to be active and exercise, and it’s a great way to bond with women,” said Shimmy Mob Leader Sarah Garramone. “A way to celebrate dance and to help support people who have been through domestic abuse.”

There are 3 Shimmy Mobs planned for Saturday. The first is at Noon at the Miller Hill Mall, with performances also scheduled for 2:00 p.m. at the Depot and from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Bent Paddle Brewery’s Festiversary.

A fundraising auction is also planned, with proceeds going to CASDA and Safe Haven Duluth. For more information, click here.