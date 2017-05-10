Shooting Occurs this Morning at Hillside Super America Parking Lot

Victim Left with Non-Life Threatening Injuries

DULUTH, Minn.-A man was shot earlier this morning in the Super America parking lot at 602 E. Fourth St.

He was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. One firearm was found at the scene and it was determined that it belonged to the victim. No one else was hurt during the shooting.

Probable cause does exist to arrest the victim for a being prohibited from having a firearm. Another individual who removed the firearm from the scene, is facing a possible charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Police are continuing to investigate suspects in the incident.

