Van Crashes into Police Cruiser, Fire Rig as Brakes Fail

Duluth Police Were Investigating Another Crash

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Police are investigating after a crash took place on the 900 block of Central Entrance Dr. Tuesday night.

Authorities got the call at 9:19 p.m.

A 24-year-old male lost control of his motorcycle and crashed.

No other vehicles were involved.

Authorities say the man was taken to a Duluth Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Shortly after in the same location, around 9:30 p.m., a 35-year-old man lost control of his vehicle due to brake failure.

Officials say the man’s van struck a police squad and a fire rig assisting with the previous crash.

The 35-year-old man was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Authorities are continuing to investigate.