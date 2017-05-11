Aurora Woman Dies in Three-Vehicle Crash

BIWABIK TWP., Minn. – An Aurora woman has died as a result of a crash Wednesday night.

Marilyn Kriner, 66, has been identified as the victim of the crash.

Kriner was driving a 2005 Chevy Classic and heading eastbound on Highway 135.

A semi, driven by 40-year-old Todd Statsman of Eveleth, and a Toyota 4 runner, driven by Mary Walker of Hibbing, were heading westbound on 135.

The Chevy Classic went over the center line into the westbound lane of highway 135 and sideswiped the semi.

The Chevy Classic continued into the westbound lane of highway 135 and was struck broadside by the Toyota 4 runner on the passenger side.

Walker, the driver of the Toyota 4 Runner, was Airlifted to St. Mary’s with non-life threatening injuries.

Statsman did not receive any injuries in the crash.

The crash occurred at 6:51 p.m.