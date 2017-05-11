Blame Game Heats Up at Minnesota Capitol as Budget Work Hits a Standstill

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – The Minnesota Legislature’s budget work is at a standstill.

Lawmakers have until May 22 to wrap up a new, two-year budget, but Republicans in the Senate couldn’t pass any budget bills Thursday for a second day. A GOP senator’s absence left them without the necessary votes, and Gov. Mark Dayton and legislative leaders weren’t negotiating.

Republicans have already sent Dayton five budget bills after pulling out of those talks. Dayton on Thursday reiterated his promise to veto them all.

House Speaker Kurt Daudt accused Dayton of trying to run out the clock on the session.

The two sides have a mountain of differences to resolve. Dayton says he’s still optimistic they can get it done when they resume work next week.