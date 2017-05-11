Duluth Grill Owner Receives Inaugural Mary Mathews Legacy Award

DULUTH, Minn. – The Entrepreneur Fund has announced that the owner of the Duluth Grill and OMC Smokehouse, Tom Hanson, is the recipient of the inaugural Mary Mathews Legacy Award.

The award recognizes outstanding small business owners in northeastern Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin, and was created in honor of Mary Mathews, founding President of the Entrepreneur Fund in 1989, with the goal of creating a vibrant entrepreneurial culture across the Northland.

“With the enduring success of Duluth Grill and the immediate popularity of OMC Smokehouse this spring, Tom has had a profound impact on the Lincoln Park business district. He’s very deserving of this recognition,” stated Entrepreneur Fund CEO, Shawn Wellnitz.

Candidates for the award are assessed on the following criteria:

Revenue: The business exemplifies innovation, professionalism and integrity and has shown an increase in gross revenues of at least 10 percent over one year Jobs: The business fosters a positive, fair and supportive environment for all employees and the business has added at least five new jobs or two FTEs to a community. Community Impact: The business leads the way through reinvestment, community-minded business practices, and for the greater good of the community. Community Leadership: The business serves their community with vision and integrity through innovation, growth, sound business practices, community responsibility and partnerships.

“I’m truly honored,” stated Hanson. “It means a lot to be recognized for the success of our family’s businesses and our contributions to business in Lincoln Park – success here strengthens all of Duluth.”

