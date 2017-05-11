Events Announced for Duluth Dylan Fest 2017

May 20-28

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Dylan Fest has announced 13 events for this year’s celebration, May 20-28.

Duluth Dylan Fest’s mission is to celebrate the spirit of artistic freedom, intellectual, honesty, and integrity of Duluth native, Bob Dylan. The fest is dedicated to showcasing Duluth’s vibrant art and music scene.

This year’s event will celebrate Bob Dylan’s 76th birthday, as well as his winning of the Nobel Prize in Literature at the end of 2016.

Mark Poirier, Executive Director of the Armory Arts and Music Center and Dylan Fest committee member states, “To better understand Dylan one needs to understand the time and place where he came from. The echoes of what influenced Dylan are still here in the Northland, influencing the music and arts scene today.”

Full 2017 Dylan Fest Schedule:

Saturday, May 20 – Armory Arts and Music Center Benefit Concert Robby Vee and His Rock-N-Roll Caravan – Armory Arts & Music Center Benefit from 7:30 to 10:30 PM at Karpeles Manuscript Library Museum. Tickets $25 at Eventbrite.com

Sunday, May 21 – Dylan Pub Trivia at Carmody Irish Pub at 9 PM. Free.

Monday, May 22 – Dylan Themed Art Show Opening Reception at Zeitgeist Atrium from 5:00 to 7:00 PM, with music by Tom O’Keefe and friends. Free. Art Show runs May 20 – 28.

Tuesday, May 23 – Greg Tiburzi from 6:30 to 8:00 PM at Sir Benedict’s Tavern. Free.

Dylan Fest Open Mic hosted by Marc Gartman from 9:00 to 11:00 PM at Sir Benedict’s Tavern. Free.

Wednesday, May 24— Bob Dylan’s 76th Birthday Celebration at the Dylan childhood home (519 N. 3rd Avenue East) with music by Greg Tiburzi from 3-4 PM.

Poets of the North Country event from 6:30 to 8:30 PM at the Spirit of the North Theatre at Fitger’s. Free.

The Basement Tapes Band at The Rex at Fitger’s starting at 9 PM with $10 cover. Advance tickets at Eventbrite.com

Thursday, May 25 – Blood on the Tracks Express rolling-train concert featuring Red Mountain, Rich Mattson & The Northstars, Gaelynn Lea & Al Church, Erik Berry & Ryan Young of Trampled By Turtles, Kyle Ollah, and The Boomchucks. Train loads at the historic Duluth Depot at 5:30 PM. Tickets $30 at Eventbrite.com or the Electric Fetus in Duluth.

Friday, May 26 – Duluth to Hibbing and Back Dylan Bus Tour. Amory Arts and Music Center Annex from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Tickets $40 at Eventbrite.

Dylan Fest Singer Songwriter Contest 7:00 PM at Clyde Iron Works. Free.

Saturday, May 27 – Dylan Fest Presentation by Dylanologist Phil Fitzpatrick, “Roots & Echoes from the North Country” from 3:00 to 4:00 PM Karpeles Manuscript Library Museum. Free

Dylan Fest Party with Cowboy Angel Blue at Carmody Irish Pub from 8:00 to 11:30 PM. Jim Hall music 11:30 PM to Close. Free.

Sunday, May 28 – Farewell Brunch at Zeitgeist Café featuring live music by Jim Hall at 11:00 AM to 1:30 PM. No cover for music.