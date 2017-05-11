Lake Superior Railroad Museum to Celebrate National Train Day

Steam Locomotive #28 to be Dedicated and Christened

DULUTH, Minn. – With the warm weather taking over, this weekend is perfect for getting outside to explore Duluth and its history.

National Train Day was marked this week and the Lake Superior Railroad Museum is hosting some fun events to celebrate.

This is all taking place Saturday, May 13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Duluth Depot.

Steam Locomotive #28 will be on display and a dedication and christening of the steam locomotive will take place at 2:30 p.m.

There will also be tours of the locomotive available.

Artist John Cartwright will have railroad artwork on display and for sale.

Throughout the day live music will be playing as well as fun and educational activities for children.

To purchase tickets or learn more, head to duluthtrains.com.