One Dead in Crash Near Aurora

WHITE TWP., Minn. – A 26-year-old male died Wednesday afternoon as the result of a head-on collision on Highway 135 in White Township, just North of Aurora.

The crash victim, Elias Cersine of Eveleth, was driving a 2005 Chevy Impala on Northbound Highway 135.

Ryan Hughes, 37 and of Aurora, was traveling Southbound on Highway 135.

Hughes crossed the center line and the vehicles collided head-on.

Cersine was not wearing his seat belt.

Hughes was transported to Essentia St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash took place at 2:06 p.m.