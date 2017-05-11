One Dead in Crash Near Aurora
WHITE TWP., Minn. – A 26-year-old male died Wednesday afternoon as the result of a head-on collision on Highway 135 in White Township, just North of Aurora.
The crash victim, Elias Cersine of Eveleth, was driving a 2005 Chevy Impala on Northbound Highway 135.
Ryan Hughes, 37 and of Aurora, was traveling Southbound on Highway 135.
Hughes crossed the center line and the vehicles collided head-on.
Cersine was not wearing his seat belt.
Hughes was transported to Essentia St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth with non-life threatening injuries.
The crash took place at 2:06 p.m.