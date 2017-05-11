Search on for Missing Cook County Man

Did not return from an early morning walk Thursday

COOK COUNTY, Minn. – The Cook County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating an individual who was reported missing Thursday morning.

Aaron Banks, 34, was reported missing by his wife after he did not return from an early morning walk near County Road 14 West around 4 a.m.

He is described as 5’11”, 160 pounds, brown hair, beard, large earrings, and tattoos on his forearms. He was last seen wearing all black.

Deputies have been unsuccessful in locating Banks and have been unable to locate his cell phone.

Anyone with information on Banks’ whereabouts are asked to call the Cook County Sheriff’s Office at 218-387-3030.