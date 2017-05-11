YWCA Mothers Day Run/Walk Traffic Advisory

DULUTH, Minn. – On Saturday, May 13, the YWCA Mother’s Day Run/Walk will be held, beginning at the Heritage Center at 29th Avenue West and Michigan Street.

Streets will close to traffic at 7:15 a.m.

Runners for the 5K will begin at 7:45 a.m. and the two-mile walk will start at 8:30 a.m. Both events will travel from the Heritage Parking lot up to Superior Street, west out to 39th Avenue West, up 39th to circle back east to Carlton Street.

Runners will take an additional lap around this route and finish at the Heritage Lot.

Drivers in the area will need to be alert for closed streets, pedestrians, and officers directing traffic.