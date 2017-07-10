Hibbing Police Investigate ‘Suspicious’ Death

HIBBING, Minn. – Investigators are investigating a death in Hibbing that they believe could be criminal.

Officers responded to the 2400 block of 1st Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Monday to find a dead male in a residence, according to Sgt. Jeffrey Ronchetti.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension was called in to assist in the investigation.

Hibbing officials believe this death is an isolated incident.

