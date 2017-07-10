High school students take part in faith retreat at St. Scholastica

The students explore ways to help the community and learn about themselves

DULUTH, Minn. – High school students with an interest in learning more about themselves and their faith took part in a ten-day retreat in the Northland. It’s called “The Youth Theology Institute” at st. Scholastica. The students took part in service projects to help those in need, and activities designed to help them learn more about themselves on a deeper, spiritual level.

“The Institute is really an opportunity for high school students to kind of dive into their faith in ways they maybe haven’t before,” retreat director Denise Starkey said. “And start asking some questions about what is their purpose, what is their call, how does their faith influence what they want to do with their lives.”

The institute wraps up with a two–and–a–half day wilderness retreat at Cascade River State Park.