Minnesota Mental Health Crisis Line to Shut Down

The Service Will Be Shut Down Friday, July 14th for Financial Reasons

MINNESOTA – A Minnesota mental health crisis hot line will be shutting down at the end of the week. It’s a service that took 50,000 calls last year alone, connecting people with local psychiatrists and counselors, as well as first-responders and emergency rooms.

The Crisis Connection hot line was seeing an increase in calls this year, but will have to shut down for financial reasons.

Starting this Friday, Minnesotans in crisis situations will have to look elsewhere for emergency counseling.

Congressman Rick Nolan’s office released the following statement about the situation:

“The Congressman is looking into the state and federal budget measures that provide funding for these lifelines and is committed to ensuring that we protect vital resources for people in need.”

Other resources are still available to Minnesotans.

A mobile crisis team is available for adults and children in crisis within thirty miles of Duluth. They respond any time of day and can meet people wherever they may be. Here’s a link to their website: http://www.birchtreeduluth.com/services/mobil-crisis/

Another resource is the Txt 4 Life Suicide Prevention Line, which helped almost nine-hundred people in Northeastern Minnesota last year. They can be found here: http://www.txt4life.org

“The person texting in only has to give the counselor as much information as they feel comfortable, so that allows some people to get connected to mental health help for the first time and have that little bit of a buffer between a real person and what they’re really going through,” says Meghann Levitt, the Northeastern Minnesota Txt 4 Life Coordinator.

Minnesotans can still call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline as well, but they will be directed to a call center outside the state.

Other resources for emergency mental health care can be found here: http://www.namihelps.org/support/crisis-resources.html