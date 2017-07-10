New Mural Taking Shape in Duluth

Painting Shows the History of the Lincoln Park Neighborhood

DULUTH, Minn. – A unique mural is taking shape in Duluth’s Lincoln Park Neighborhood.

The mural was painted in the Duluth Art Institute studio and was glued to the wall on the east side of the Frost River Trading Company building.

It tells the history of jobs in Lincoln Park with blue collar labor jobs pictured on the mural’s bottom half, and new businesses like Bent Paddle Brewing and OMC Smokehouse on the top.

“Lincoln park is a really cool neighborhood,” says Paul LaJeunesse, the artist in resident who completed the mural. “It has a lot of interesting history to it. Throughout time it’s sort of been a little bit neglected in terms of funding and now that there’s some stronger businesses and people moving back into the neighborhood and fixing things up, it’s very lively.”

There will be a ribbon cutting ceremony to unveil the mural next Sunday at 3:00 p.m.