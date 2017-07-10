Saxon Harbor Still Mostly Unusable After 2016 Flood

Restoration Could Cost $8 Million or More

SAXON, Wis.- Several inches of rain fell in northern Wisconsin last year, causing a flood that severely destroyed parts of Saxon Harbor.

Large pieces of the bridge at the harbor crumbled away, the beach was washed out, and the harbor was covered in debris from fallen trees and uprooted plants.

“We are unable to have the same boater traffic, families coming here, using the harbor, there are a couple of fishing charters that can still go out, but for the most part this harbor is not functioning, you can launch a boat but you cannot have a boat stay here,” said Sen. Janet Bewley.

A year later, the harbor is only steps into a long road to recovery.

“There’s so many agencies involved; FEMA, DOT, the DNR, the Highway Department — just so many different agencies and departments I have to coordinate this project with,” said Tara Krall, office manager of the Iron County Forestry Department.

The process started with surveying and getting permits.

County officials say they are in the 2nd phase of the harbor restoration, which is all about designing the new harbor.

“Construction documents will be completed and we’ll go out for bid, probably early winter,” said Krall.

The restoration is estimated to cost between $8 to $12 million, which will be funded by a combination of agencies like the state of Wisconsin, Iron County, and Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The goal is to complete the restoration by Spring of 2019.

“This isn’t the last tragedy we will have other ones, and this community will respond with equal vigor, with equal enthusiasm and equal dedication to their neighbors,” said Bewley.