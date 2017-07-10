STEM Camp Held at UMD

Camp Focued on Nueroscience

DULUTH, Minn. – An unusual summer camp took place at UMD today.

The event focused on teaching girls about neuroscience.

One of the big goals of the camp was to get young ladies more involved with the science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) fields.

“This is the time we lose girls from science…less likely to lose them when they’re older,” said Kristine Snyder, an assistant professor of math at UMD.

The camp ran throughout the day and included many hands-on activities including ones related to how the brain processes signals.