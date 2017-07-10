Streets Flood in Madison

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) _ Heavy rain is causing flooding in some Wisconsin communities.

Some vehicles were stuck on flooded streets in Madison and Kenosha. Fast, heavy rain caused the National Weather Service to issued flash flood warnings for the two communities through early Monday.

City crews are working to clear sewer grates to alleviate flooding. Forecasters say about 6 inches of rain fell in Kenosha and about 5 inches in the Madison area.

Other areas expected to experience flooding include Pleasant Prairie, Twin Lakes, Paddock Lake, Salem and Bristol.