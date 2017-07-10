Wisconsin Point Dunes Restoration Receives Over $1.3 Million from State

A total of $2.4 million in grants awarded

MADISON, Wis. – Governor Scott Walker announced $2.4 million in grants to protect and improve the Great Lakes resources in Wisconsin’s coastal communities.

Thirty-four grants will be used by local and state governments, regional planning commissions, universities, and non-profit organizations.

The largest grant was received by the City of Superior for the Wisconsin Point Dunes Restoration Project at $1,375,000, which is working to eliminate areas of concern along the peninsula. Parking lot updates, as well as boardwalks to the dunes, to help restore native plant vegetation.

Now that funding is secure for the restoration project, construction could begin as soon as this fall.

Other grants received in the Northland include:

Ashland Ore Dock Restoration Phase 1 – $80,000

Bayfield County Digital Interactive Hydrogeological Atlas – $30,000

City of Superior Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan – $24,446

Ground Water Education and Well Testing Program in Douglas County – $24,800

Preconstruction of La Pointe Town Dock Expansion – $63,360

Technical Assistance for Northwest Regional Planning Commission – $20,000

For more information on the Wisconsin Coastal Management Program visit www.doa.state.wi.us