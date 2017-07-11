Annual Sidewalk Days Festival Begins Wednesday with New Events
Sales and Car Show Return to Take Over Superior Street
DULUTH, Minn. – A downtown, summertime tradition will be shutting down parts of Superior Street once again.
The Sidewalk Days Festival begins Wednesday, July 12 and runs through Friday, July 14.
About 80 vendors are expected to participate.
There will be a car show, crafts, clothes, food, live music and more.
New this year, there will be a selfie scavanger hunt and participants will have the chance to win prizes and the Duluth Children’s Museum will host a Discovery Zone.
Events Schedule:
- Daily – Great Deals & Entertainment
- Daily – Discovery Zone by the Duluth Children’s Museum
- July 12th – Sidewalk Shuffle 5K
- July 12th – Downtown Farmers’ Market Kick-off
- July 12th – Kolar Classic Car Show (5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.)
- July 14th – First Street Dance hosted by Ace’s On First (8:00 p.m.)
- July 15th – Superior Street Dance by Dubh Linn Brew Pub (8:00 p.m.)