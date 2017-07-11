Annual Sidewalk Days Festival Begins Wednesday with New Events

Sales and Car Show Return to Take Over Superior Street

DULUTH, Minn. – A downtown, summertime tradition will be shutting down parts of Superior Street once again.

The Sidewalk Days Festival begins Wednesday, July 12 and runs through Friday, July 14.

About 80 vendors are expected to participate.

There will be a car show, crafts, clothes, food, live music and more.

New this year, there will be a selfie scavanger hunt and participants will have the chance to win prizes and the Duluth Children’s Museum will host a Discovery Zone.

Events Schedule: