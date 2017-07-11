Hibbing Death Now Being Investigated as a Homicide

HIBBING, Minn. – Authorities in Hibbing are now investigating the death of a man found Monday evening as a homicide.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office has determined that Brian Joseph Nelson, 60, of Hibbing died as the result of homicidal violence.

Nelson is a long-time Hibbing resident and owner of the Bottle Shop on 1st Avenue in Hibbing, which is next to the residence where Nelson was found dead.

Officers responded to that residence on the 2400 block of 1st Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Monday, July 10, to find Nelson’s body, according to Sgt. Jeffrey Ronchetti.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension was called in to assist in the investigation.

Investigators do not believe this is a random act, and believe there is no threat to the public’s safety at this time.

No arrests have been made as of Tuesday evening.

The Hibbing Police Department is asking anyone with information to call the department at 218-263-3601 or dial 911.

The investigation is ongoing at this time. No other information has been released.