Holiday Stationstores Bought by Canadian Company

MINNESOTA – Canadian company, Couche-Tard Incorporated, announced today that it signed an agreement with Holiday Companies to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Holiday Stationstores and affiliated companies.

Holiday is a privately owned company based in Minnesota that has been in operation since 1928 and currently has 522 stores in the Upper Midwest.

“We are pleased to entrust Couche-Tard with carrying forward the Holiday brand and our highly successful programs,” stated Ronald Erickson, CEO of Holiday Stationstores, Inc. “Our 90-year history and our promising future are being placed into excellent hands.”

Couche-Tard is comprised of 9.500 convenience stores across North America and a total of nearly 14,000 worldwide.

The transaction, according to a release issued by Couche-Tard, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of their fiscal year in 2018. Couche-Tard states that it intends to continue to run Holiday’s corporate headquarters in Bloomington, Minnesota.