Lakeside Section of Lakewalk Trail Closed for Utility Repairs

DULUTH, Minn. – The City of Duluth is notifying the public that a culvert repair project will close a section of the Lakewalk Trail for approximately two weeks.

The project will stretch between 54th Avenue East to 58th Avenue East.

The St Louis and Lake County Regional Railroad Authority will manage the project and will be using heavy equipment for excavation of the area.

The Rail Authority and the city asks the public to stay away from the fenced project zone for safety reasons.

Lakewalk users will need to detour onto the sidewalk on the upper side of Superior Street.