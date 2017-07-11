New ‘CD3’ Watercraft Cleaning Station Installed at Pike Lake

PIKE LAKE, Minn. – A new tool has been installed at Pike Lake to help protect the lake from aquatic invasive species.

The CD3 station is funded through the St. Louis County AIS grant program for a two-year pilot prevention project. Canosia Township is a partner in the project and maintains the public boat launch where the station is installed.

The station includes a wet/dry vacuum, blower, and multiple tethered cleaning tools, along with simple instructions. Lights are also equipped, so users can utilize the station in all conditions.

Pike Lake has been flagged for zebra mussels, so those using the lake will need to clean their watercraft before heading to another lake or river.

This station is now one of five in the entire state.

A public demonstration will be held on Wednesday, July 12 at 4 p.m. at the boat launch.