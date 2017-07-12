Artists Paint Duluth Scenery for Paint du Nord Outdoor Art Festival

Artist's work will be on display Friday night at Blacklist

DULUTH, Minn. – 34 artists from around the country are taking part in the Plein Aire Duluth: Paint du Nord outdoor painting festival this week.

Artists have been working their way through the city, capturing different aspects of Duluth’s beauty.

Wednesday’s backdrop was Glensheen Mansion, where artists were scattered throughout the grounds with their paint and canvases.

“Today I want to capture the cupolas over there,” said Sue Pavlatos, a painter from Duluth. “And then I’m going to turn around and paint the gardener’s house and see what I can come up with.”

The festival is put on by the Duluth Art Institute. All of the artist’s work will be on display Friday night at Blacklist Artisan Ales downtown.