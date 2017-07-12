Bullying Reports Increase Slightly in Duluth Schools

According to the district, 96 cases were reported by students, parents and staff.

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Public Schools has released numbers of bullying incidents from the 2016-17 school year.

Duluth middle schools saw the most instances with 51 bullying reports. Elementary schools followed with 26 incidents and high schools with 19.

These numbers are up slightly, compared to the 77 cases during the 2015-2016 school year.

Over the past few years, the district has been working to improve documentation of bullying incidents through its online Infinite Campus portal.

“I think we’re better at it,” said Ron Lake, climate coordinator with Duluth Public Schools. “More kids are using our online reporting system, more students have shared that information with us. We’ve increased the number of incidents that we’ve documented as bullying.”

The district has also developed a new bullying protocol which will be used by all staff for the upcoming school year.